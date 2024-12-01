Northern Star to Acquire De Grey, Boosting Gold Portfolio

De Grey Mining Ltd (AU:DEG) has released an update.
Northern Star Resources Ltd has agreed to acquire De Grey Mining Ltd through a scheme of arrangement, offering De Grey shareholders 0.119 new Northern Star shares per De Grey share. This acquisition enhances Northern Star’s portfolio with De Grey’s Hemi project, a promising low-cost, large-scale gold development in Western Australia. The deal provides De Grey shareholders with an attractive premium, while allowing Northern Star to strengthen its position as a leading gold producer.
