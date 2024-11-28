Northern Shield Resources Announces Financing Initiative

Northern Shield Resources (TSE:NRN) has released an update.

Northern Shield Resources Inc. has announced its flow-through financing initiative, aiming to raise up to $1.0 million through the issuance of flow-through units priced at $0.05 each. The proceeds will support exploration activities at the Root & Cellar Property, with the company planning a diamond drill program in January 2025.

