Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) Declares $0.34 Dividend

Northern Oil & Gas said on February 6, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ($1.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 29, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $33.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.07%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.09%, the lowest has been 0.61%, and the highest has been 4.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.08 (n=80).

The current dividend yield is 1.83 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.19% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Northern Oil & Gas is $50.53. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 51.19% from its latest reported closing price of $33.42.

The projected annual revenue for Northern Oil & Gas is $2,151MM, an increase of 24.57%. The projected annual EPS is $11.29, an increase of 11.98%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 521 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northern Oil & Gas. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 3.99%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NOG is 0.2911%, an increase of 18.7998%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.88% to 82,091K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 6,054,000 shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,054,000 shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,630,126 shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,667,524 shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOG by 13.65% over the last quarter.

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,409,280 shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 2,297,895 shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,146,303 shares, representing an increase of 6.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOG by 60.64% over the last quarter.

Northern Oil and Gas Background Information

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. is a company with a primary strategy of investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the Williston Basin Bakken and Three Forks play in North Dakota and Montana.

