NORTHERN OIL & GAS Earnings Results: $NOG Reports Quarterly Earnings

NORTHERN OIL & GAS ($NOG) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $1.11 per share, missing estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $545,470,000, missing estimates of $571,354,081 by $-25,884,081.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $NOG stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
NORTHERN OIL & GAS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 219 institutional investors add shares of NORTHERN OIL & GAS stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. removed 1,245,554 shares (-30.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,284,786
- UBS GROUP AG added 778,963 shares (+318.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,946,265
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 681,532 shares (+65.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,325,729
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 517,361 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,225,134
- STATE STREET CORP removed 401,770 shares (-7.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,929,773
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 384,162 shares (-92.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,275,459
- CHANNING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 373,917 shares (+26.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,894,755
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.