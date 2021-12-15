Northern Oil & Gas Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NOG

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Northern Oil & Gas Inc (Symbol: NOG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.08, changing hands as low as $17.66 per share. Northern Oil & Gas Inc shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NOG's low point in its 52 week range is $8.41 per share, with $27.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.87.

