NOG

Northern Oil & Gas Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NOG

November 06, 2024 — 11:59 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Northern Oil & Gas Inc (Symbol: NOG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.08, changing hands as high as $41.52 per share. Northern Oil & Gas Inc shares are currently trading up about 9.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOG shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Northern Oil & Gas Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, NOG's low point in its 52 week range is $31.13 per share, with $43.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.10.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

