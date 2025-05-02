Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2025, Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) reported revenue of $576.95 million, up 8.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.33, compared to $1.28 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.27% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $558.68 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.12, the EPS surprise was +18.75%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Northern Oil and Gas performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Daily Production - Oil : 78,675 BBL/D versus 77,194.71 BBL/D estimated by six analysts on average.

: 78,675 BBL/D versus 77,194.71 BBL/D estimated by six analysts on average. Average Daily Production - Natural Gas and NGLs : 337,706 Mcf/D compared to the 313,853.6 Mcf/D average estimate based on six analysts.

: 337,706 Mcf/D compared to the 313,853.6 Mcf/D average estimate based on six analysts. Net Production - Total : 12,146 KBOE versus 11,760.28 KBOE estimated by five analysts on average.

: 12,146 KBOE versus 11,760.28 KBOE estimated by five analysts on average. Average Daily Production - Total : 134,959 BOE/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 130,071.9 BOE/D.

: 134,959 BOE/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 130,071.9 BOE/D. Net Production - Oil : 7,081 KBBL versus the five-analyst average estimate of 6,966.65 KBBL.

: 7,081 KBBL versus the five-analyst average estimate of 6,966.65 KBBL. Net Production - Natural Gas and NGLs : 30,394 Mcf versus 28,762.75 Mcf estimated by five analysts on average.

: 30,394 Mcf versus 28,762.75 Mcf estimated by five analysts on average. Average Sales Prices - Oil : $64.92 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $67.63.

: $64.92 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $67.63. Average Sales Prices - Oil Net of Settled Oil Derivatives : $66.47 versus $68.68 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $66.47 versus $68.68 estimated by three analysts on average. Average Sales Prices - Natural Gas and NGLs : $3.86 versus $2.87 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $3.86 versus $2.87 estimated by three analysts on average. Net Sales- Oil and Gas Sales : $576.95 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $561.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%.

: $576.95 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $561.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%. Net Sales- Oil Sales : $459.68 million compared to the $485.43 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.3% year over year.

: $459.68 million compared to the $485.43 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.3% year over year. Net Sales- Natural Gas and NGL Sales: $117.27 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $77.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +76.7%.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas have returned -3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

