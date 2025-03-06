Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) reported revenue of $545.47 million, up 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.11, compared to $1.61 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $552.72 million, representing a surprise of -1.31%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.13.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Northern Oil and Gas performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Daily Production - Oil : 79,000 BBL/D versus 77,538.63 BBL/D estimated by six analysts on average.

: 79,000 BBL/D versus 77,538.63 BBL/D estimated by six analysts on average. Average Daily Production - Natural Gas and NGLs : 317,000 Mcf/D versus 306,563.9 Mcf/D estimated by six analysts on average.

: 317,000 Mcf/D versus 306,563.9 Mcf/D estimated by six analysts on average. Net Production - Total : 12,123 KBOE compared to the 11,884.49 KBOE average estimate based on five analysts.

: 12,123 KBOE compared to the 11,884.49 KBOE average estimate based on five analysts. Average Daily Production - Total : 132,000 BOE/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 128,983.1 BOE/D.

: 132,000 BOE/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 128,983.1 BOE/D. Net Production - Oil : 7,262 KBBL compared to the 7,111.86 KBBL average estimate based on five analysts.

: 7,262 KBBL compared to the 7,111.86 KBBL average estimate based on five analysts. Net Production - Natural Gas and NGLs : 29,167 Mcf compared to the 28,636.18 Mcf average estimate based on five analysts.

: 29,167 Mcf compared to the 28,636.18 Mcf average estimate based on five analysts. Average Sales Prices - Oil : $65.40 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $66.80.

: $65.40 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $66.80. Average Sales Prices - Oil Net of Settled Oil Derivatives : $67.57 compared to the $67.82 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $67.57 compared to the $67.82 average estimate based on three analysts. Net Sales- Oil Sales : $474.94 million versus $475.74 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.6% change.

: $474.94 million versus $475.74 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.6% change. Net Sales- Oil and Gas Sales : $545.47 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $531.41 million.

: $545.47 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $531.41 million. Net Sales- Natural Gas and NGL Sales : $70.53 million versus $55.69 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change.

: $70.53 million versus $55.69 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change. Net Sales- Other: $3.73 million versus $1.95 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas have returned -23.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

