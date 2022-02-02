Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Moves 5.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) shares rallied 5.2% in the last trading session to close at $24.75. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 8.3% gain over the past four weeks.

Northern Oil and Gas extended its rally for the third straight day, driven by optimism over crude prices spurred by a supportive macro backdrop, geopolitical tensions and the OPEC+ supply curtailments. The steady increase in commodity prices to nearly $90 a barrel has pushed drilling activity higher and contributed to the strength in Northern Oil and Gas, a Williston Basin-focused energy producer. Besides, an improving demand landscape prompted Piper Sandler analyst Mark Lear to raise the price target on the company. Northern Oil and Gas shares have also been buoyed by the recent dividend hike.

This independent oil and gas company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.25 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +95.3%. Revenues are expected to be $266.53 million, up 167.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Northern Oil and Gas, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on NOG going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

