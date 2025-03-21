Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Down 13% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Northern Oil and Gas (NOG). Shares have lost about 13% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Northern Oil and Gas due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended downward during the past month.

VGM Scores

Currently, Northern Oil and Gas has an average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Northern Oil and Gas has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Northern Oil and Gas belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. Another stock from the same industry, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY), has gained 3% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended December 2024.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp reported revenues of $326.61 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +1.2%. EPS of $0.49 for the same period compares with $0.50 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp is expected to post earnings of $0.54 per share, indicating a change of +10.2% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +7.7% over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.