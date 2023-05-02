Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Declares $0.37 Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share ($1.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 28, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 29, 2023 will receive the payment on July 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $33.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.44%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.35%, the lowest has been 0.61%, and the highest has been 5.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.25 (n=91).

The current dividend yield is 1.67 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 569 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northern Oil and Gas. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 9.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOG is 0.33%, an increase of 18.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.53% to 96,030K shares. The put/call ratio of NOG is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.58% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Northern Oil and Gas is 47.86. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents an increase of 43.58% from its latest reported closing price of 33.33.

The projected annual revenue for Northern Oil and Gas is 2,151MM, an increase of 17.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.29.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,054K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,054K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Angelo Gordon & Co. holds 5,114K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,021K shares, representing an increase of 80.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOG by 470.08% over the last quarter.

XOP - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 2,808K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,938K shares, representing an increase of 30.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOG by 33.30% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,493K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,630K shares, representing a decrease of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOG by 3.03% over the last quarter.

Northern Oil and Gas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. is a company with a primary strategy of investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the Williston Basin Bakken and Three Forks play in North Dakota and Montana.

