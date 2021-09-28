Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.045 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NOG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.88, the dividend yield is .86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NOG was $20.88, representing a -3.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.64 and a 524.22% increase over the 52 week low of $3.35.

NOG is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). NOG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$11.93.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nog Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

