Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 29, 2021

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2022. Shareholders who purchased NOG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 77.78% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $21.17, the dividend yield is 1.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NOG was $21.17, representing a -24.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.87 and a 150.83% increase over the 52 week low of $8.44.

NOG is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). NOG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$6.36.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nog Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

