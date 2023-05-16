News & Insights

Northern Oil And Gas Declines After Announcing Pricing Of 6.65 Mln Public Offering

May 16, 2023 — 11:06 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) are down more than 5 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company announced the pricing of its public offering of 6.65 million shares of its common stock. The company's 199.5 million offering will be closed on May 18.

Northern Oil intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the cash purchase price of its recently announced pending acquisition of certain oil and gas properties, in the Delaware Basin.

Currently, shares are at $30.32, down 5.15 percent from the previous close of $31.96 on a volume of 3,112,133.

