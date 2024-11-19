Northern Oil and Gas cut to Sector Perform at RBC Capital on valuation

RBC Capital downgraded Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) to Sector Perform from Outperform with a price target of $45, up from $43. The firm is constructive on the company’s outlook, but sees the stock’s relative valuation as “inline-to-above peers”, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Northern Oil has scaled and diversified operations through acquisitions, which improved the stability of its outlook but also moved the valuation higher compared to a prior and historical discount, RBC states, adding that the recent acquisitions have also increased the company’s leverage to levels above peers.

