Northern (NOG) Signs Deal to Buy Texas Assets for $110M

Energy explorer Northern Oil and Gas NOG revealed that it has agreed to buy certain non-operated assets in Texas for $110 million in cash. The funding will be done through cash on hand, operating free cash flow and NOG's credit facility. While the transaction will boost Northern’s leverage ratio, the company still expects to keep the metric under 1.0X.



The properties — situated in Howard County — include 1,650 acres, 6.4 producing wells and 1.6 wells-in-progress, to go with eight undeveloped sites. The Midland Basin assets are expected to produce an average of 1,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day (86% oil) in 2023. With the acreage’s low operating costs, this would require just $5 million in capital spending in 2022, following the deal’s closure, which should happen sometime in October.



The acquisition, Northern’s second of the year, will add to its Permian Basin position and is expected to be immediately accretive on multiple metrics.



Northern Oil and Gas is an independent upstream operator engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Headquartered in Minnetonka, MN, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) firm is primarily focused on three leading basins of the United States — the Williston, Permian and the Appalachian.

