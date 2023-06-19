Northern (NOG) Collaborates With Earthstone on Novo Acquisition

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. ( NOG ) announced that it has signed a legally binding agreement with another oil explorer company Earthstone Energy Inc., ESTE. Per the terms of the deal, NOG, along with ESTE, will buy a 33.33% undivided ownership in the privately held Novo Oil & Gas Holdings assets for a price of $500 million in cash, subject to customary closing adjustments. The purchase will result in a net acquisition price of $1 billion for ESTE's retained two-thirds interest.

The acquired assets, mostly located in Eddy County, New Mexico and eastern Culberson County, TX, consist of around 5,600 net acres, 29.2 net producing wells, 7.2 net wells-in-process and 59.9 low-breakeven net undeveloped locations. With a revenue interest of 77%, NOG's net working interest in the acquired assets will be roughly 29%.

ESTE expects near-term production level to reach 135K barrels of oil equivalent per day and free cash flow to rise dramatically, owing to high production from the Novo transaction.

According to Northern’s CEO Nick O'Grady, Novo is NOG's largest transaction to date and is among the most accretive long-dated inventory (with significant high quality). The deal is expected to close in August 2023.

