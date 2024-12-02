News & Insights

Northern Minerals Updates on Rare Earth Project Developments

December 02, 2024 — 11:11 pm EST

Northern Minerals Limited (AU:NTU) has released an update.

Northern Minerals Limited has announced the reissuance of its company presentation to include further details as requested by the ASX, focusing on its Browns Range Project rich in heavy rare earth elements like dysprosium and terbium. These elements are essential for producing high-tech magnets used in clean energy and defense, and the company is advancing its plans to develop the Wolverine deposit, aiming to provide an alternative source to Chinese production. A Definitive Feasibility Study is underway to establish a commercial-scale mining and processing operation at Browns Range.

