Northern Minerals Updates Corporate Governance for 2024

October 28, 2024 — 01:37 am EDT

Northern Minerals Limited (AU:NTU) has released an update.

Northern Minerals Limited has released its updated Corporate Governance Statement for the financial year ending June 30, 2024, approved by the board and available on their website. The company has adhered to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations, detailing their board’s roles and responsibilities and ensuring transparency in their director appointments. This commitment to robust governance practices is crucial for investors seeking confidence in the company’s management integrity.

