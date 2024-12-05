News & Insights

Northern Minerals Strengthens Rare Earths Supply Chain

December 05, 2024 — 09:37 pm EST

Northern Minerals Limited (AU:NTU) has released an update.

Northern Minerals Limited is progressing its strategic partnership with Iluka Resources to supply xenotime concentrate from the Browns Range Heavy Rare Earths Project to Iluka’s Eneabba Rare Earths Refinery. This partnership aims to capitalize on Browns Range’s significant deposits of dysprosium and terbium, essential for electric vehicles and wind turbines. The company targets initial production by late 2027, contingent on securing necessary project funding.

