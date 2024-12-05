Northern Minerals Strengthens Rare Earths Supply Chain

Northern Minerals Limited (AU:NTU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Northern Minerals Limited is progressing its strategic partnership with Iluka Resources to supply xenotime concentrate from the Browns Range Heavy Rare Earths Project to Iluka’s Eneabba Rare Earths Refinery. This partnership aims to capitalize on Browns Range’s significant deposits of dysprosium and terbium, essential for electric vehicles and wind turbines. The company targets initial production by late 2027, contingent on securing necessary project funding.

For further insights into AU:NTU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.