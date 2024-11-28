Northern Minerals Raises Funds for Rare Earth Project

Northern Minerals Limited (AU:NTU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Northern Minerals Limited has successfully issued an additional 63.16 million new shares, raising $1.20 million as part of a larger $43 million placement plan to institutional investors. The issuance is part of the company’s strategy to fund its Browns Range Heavy Rare Earth Project in Western Australia, which aims to provide an alternative source of critical minerals like dysprosium and terbium. The completion of this tranche is expected to bolster Northern Minerals’ efforts to advance its flagship Wolverine deposit towards production.

For further insights into AU:NTU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.