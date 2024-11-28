News & Insights

Northern Minerals Raises Funds for Rare Earth Project

November 28, 2024 — 03:09 am EST

Northern Minerals Limited (AU:NTU) has released an update.

Northern Minerals Limited has successfully issued an additional 63.16 million new shares, raising $1.20 million as part of a larger $43 million placement plan to institutional investors. The issuance is part of the company’s strategy to fund its Browns Range Heavy Rare Earth Project in Western Australia, which aims to provide an alternative source of critical minerals like dysprosium and terbium. The completion of this tranche is expected to bolster Northern Minerals’ efforts to advance its flagship Wolverine deposit towards production.

