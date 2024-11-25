News & Insights

Northern Minerals to Quote Over 201M Shares on ASX

November 25, 2024 — 04:32 am EST

Northern Minerals Limited (AU:NTU) has released an update.

Northern Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of over 201 million fully paid ordinary shares to be quoted on the ASX, marking a significant move in its financial activities. This development is likely to attract attention from investors interested in expanding their portfolios in the minerals sector. The announcement reflects the company’s ongoing strategic initiatives to enhance its market presence.

