Northern Minerals Lists Over 202M Shares on ASX

October 22, 2024 — 09:58 pm EDT

Northern Minerals Limited (AU:NTU) has released an update.

Northern Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of over 202 million fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code NTU. This move is part of previously disclosed transactions and marks a significant step for the company in enhancing its market presence. Investors will be keen to watch how this development impacts the company’s stock performance.

