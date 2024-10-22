Northern Minerals Lists Over 202M Shares on ASX

Northern Minerals Limited (AU:NTU) has released an update.

Northern Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of over 202 million fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code NTU. This move is part of previously disclosed transactions and marks a significant step for the company in enhancing its market presence. Investors will be keen to watch how this development impacts the company’s stock performance.

For further insights into AU:NTU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.