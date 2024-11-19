Northern Minerals Focuses on Value and Sustainability

Northern Minerals Limited (AU:NTU) has released an update.

Northern Minerals Limited, listed on the ASX under NTU, presents its commitment to creating value while contributing to a cleaner earth, reflecting its strategic focus on mineral resources and sustainable practices. Investors are encouraged to consider the company’s past performance cautiously, as past results are not indicative of future outcomes. The company continues to adhere to the JORC Code in its reporting, ensuring transparency and compliance with Australian standards.

