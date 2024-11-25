Northern Minerals Expands Funding for Rare Earth Project

Northern Minerals Limited (AU:NTU) has released an update.

Northern Minerals Limited has successfully issued over 201 million new shares at A$0.019 per share, raising funds as part of a A$43 million placement. This strategic move supports their ambitious plans to produce heavy rare earth elements like dysprosium and terbium from their Browns Range Project, aiming to become a key alternative source outside China. The company’s focus on high-tech and clean energy applications makes it an attractive opportunity for investors seeking exposure to critical materials.

