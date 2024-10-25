Northern Minerals Director Increases Shareholding

Northern Minerals Limited (AU:NTU) has released an update.

Northern Minerals Limited has announced a change in the interest of Director Bin Cai, who has acquired 1,578,948 new ordinary shares through the company’s Share Purchase Plan. This acquisition raises Mr. Cai’s total holdings to 7,178,948 ordinary shares, reflecting a strategic move under the plan that allowed eligible holders to purchase shares at a price of $0.019 each. This development could signal potential growth and confidence in the company’s future prospects.

