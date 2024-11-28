News & Insights

Stocks

Northern Minerals Boosts Funding for Rare Earth Project

November 28, 2024 — 03:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Northern Minerals Limited (AU:NTU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Northern Minerals Limited has successfully issued over 63 million new shares at A$0.019 each, raising funds to support its ambitious $43 million placement initiative. This move aims to bolster the development of the Browns Range Heavy Rare Earth Project, targeting the high-demand elements dysprosium and terbium. The company is gearing up to become a significant player in the rare earth market by advancing its Wolverine deposit, a potential alternative to Chinese sources.

For further insights into AU:NTU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NOURF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.