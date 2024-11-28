Northern Minerals Boosts Funding for Rare Earth Project

Northern Minerals Limited (AU:NTU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Northern Minerals Limited has successfully issued over 63 million new shares at A$0.019 each, raising funds to support its ambitious $43 million placement initiative. This move aims to bolster the development of the Browns Range Heavy Rare Earth Project, targeting the high-demand elements dysprosium and terbium. The company is gearing up to become a significant player in the rare earth market by advancing its Wolverine deposit, a potential alternative to Chinese sources.

For further insights into AU:NTU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.