Northern Minerals Boosts Funding for Rare Earth Project

November 12, 2024 — 08:57 pm EST

Northern Minerals Limited (AU:NTU) has released an update.

Northern Minerals Limited has successfully issued over 1 billion new shares at A$0.019 each to institutional and sophisticated investors, as part of a A$43 million placement. This strategic move aims to support their Browns Range Heavy Rare Earth Project, which focuses on producing critical rare earth elements like dysprosium and terbium. These elements are essential in high-tech industries, providing a promising outlook for Northern Minerals as they progress towards production.

