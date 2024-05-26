News & Insights

Northern Minerals Appoints New Leadership

May 26, 2024 — 09:27 pm EDT

Northern Minerals Limited (AU:NTU) has released an update.

Northern Minerals Limited has announced a board restructure, appointing Adam Handley as the new Executive Chairman and Shane Hartwig as the Managing Director and CEO, effective 27 May 2024. The restructure comes as the company prepares for the final investment decision on its Browns Range project. The outgoing Chairman, Nicholas Curtis, will continue to influence the company’s strategy as a newly appointed Strategic Advisor.

For further insights into AU:NTU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

