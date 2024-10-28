Northern Minerals Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

Northern Minerals Limited (AU:NTU) has released an update.

Northern Minerals Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 29, 2024, in Perth and available online for remote participation. Shareholders are encouraged to attend and participate either in person or virtually, with proxy voting options available online until November 27. The meeting is set to provide insights into the company’s performance and future plans.

