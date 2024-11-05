News & Insights

Northern Minerals Advances Rare Earths Project with $43M Funding

November 05, 2024 — 08:55 pm EST

Northern Minerals Limited (AU:NTU) has released an update.

Northern Minerals Limited is set to raise a total of $43 million through a two-tranche placement, with the first tranche already securing $17 million and the second tranche pending approval. This capital is aimed at advancing the Browns Range Heavy Rare Earths Project in Western Australia, which could significantly contribute to an alternative supply chain for rare earth elements. The company is also expanding its exploration efforts across its tenement portfolio to enhance resource growth.

