Northern Lights Secures Horetzky Copper Project

Northern Lights Resources has secured an option to acquire the Horetzky Copper Project, situated in the promising Babine porphyry copper belt. The area is known for its past producing copper-gold mines and has significant geochemical anomalies indicating potential for expansion. This strategic acquisition positions Northern Lights to explore and potentially capitalize on the mineral-rich region.

