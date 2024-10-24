News & Insights

Stocks
NLRCF

Northern Lights Secures Horetzky Copper Project

October 24, 2024 — 09:44 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Northern Lights Resources (TSE:NLR) has released an update.

Northern Lights Resources has secured an option to acquire the Horetzky Copper Project, situated in the promising Babine porphyry copper belt. The area is known for its past producing copper-gold mines and has significant geochemical anomalies indicating potential for expansion. This strategic acquisition positions Northern Lights to explore and potentially capitalize on the mineral-rich region.

For further insights into TSE:NLR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NLRCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.