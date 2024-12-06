Northern Lights Resources Makes AGM Materials Accessible

Northern Lights Resources (TSE:NLR) has released an update.
Northern Lights Resources has made its annual meeting materials available online due to a Canadian postal strike. Shareholders can access these materials through the company’s website or request electronic copies. Additionally, proxy voting details will be distributed via email by the company’s transfer agent.
