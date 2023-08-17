Northern Lights Fund Trust - Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF (THY) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Northern Lights Fund Trust - Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF said on August 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.23 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 17, 2023 will receive the payment on August 21, 2023.

At the current share price of $21.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.64%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.44%, the lowest has been 4.03%, and the highest has been 6.03%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=145).

The current dividend yield is 2.29 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northern Lights Fund Trust - Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THY is 0.04%, a decrease of 75.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.59% to 921K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orion Portfolio Solutions holds 689K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 692K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THY by 40.24% over the last quarter.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 132K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 131K shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THY by 7.25% over the last quarter.

Townsquare Capital holds 29K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THY by 51.25% over the last quarter.

Change Path holds 22K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 3.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THY by 66.50% over the last quarter.

SILVER OAK SECURITIES holds 20K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 17.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THY by 21.54% over the last quarter.

