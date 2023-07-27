Northern Lights Fund Trust IV - Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (IBD) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV - Inspire Corporate Bond ETF said on July 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.88 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 28, 2023 will receive the payment on August 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $23.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.80%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.47%, the lowest has been 1.92%, and the highest has been 2.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.15 (n=159).

The current dividend yield is 8.66 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northern Lights Fund Trust IV - Inspire Corporate Bond ETF. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBD is 0.73%, a decrease of 6.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.06% to 9,371K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Inspire Advisors holds 3,163K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,646K shares, representing an increase of 16.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBD by 110,224.83% over the last quarter.

Ambassador Advisors holds 1,528K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,417K shares, representing an increase of 7.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBD by 14.51% over the last quarter.

CWM Advisors holds 1,256K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,629K shares, representing a decrease of 29.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBD by 77,399.42% over the last quarter.

Change Path holds 703K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 708K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBD by 47.47% over the last quarter.

PAX Financial Group holds 502K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 419K shares, representing an increase of 16.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBD by 14.78% over the last quarter.

