Northern Lights Fund Trust IV - Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (IBD) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV - Inspire Corporate Bond ETF said on August 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.77 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 28, 2023 will receive the payment on September 5, 2023.

At the current share price of $22.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.38%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.48%, the lowest has been 1.92%, and the highest has been 2.97%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=163).

The current dividend yield is 5.33 standard deviations above the historical average.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northern Lights Fund Trust IV - Inspire Corporate Bond ETF. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBD is 0.67%, a decrease of 2.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.53% to 10,233K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Inspire Advisors holds 3,670K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,163K shares, representing an increase of 13.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBD by 3.76% over the last quarter.

Ambassador Advisors holds 1,410K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,528K shares, representing a decrease of 8.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBD by 3.21% over the last quarter.

CWM Advisors holds 1,131K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,256K shares, representing a decrease of 11.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBD by 15.63% over the last quarter.

Change Path holds 683K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 703K shares, representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBD by 55.92% over the last quarter.

PAX Financial Group holds 519K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 502K shares, representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBD by 3.91% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.