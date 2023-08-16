Northern Lights Fund Trust IV - Formula Folios Tactical Income ETF (FFTI) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV - Formula Folios Tactical Income ETF said on August 14, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.57 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 16, 2023 will receive the payment on August 21, 2023.

At the current share price of $20.16 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.82%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.83%, the lowest has been 0.93%, and the highest has been 2.20%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 3.84 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northern Lights Fund Trust IV - Formula Folios Tactical Income ETF. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FFTI is 0.11%, an increase of 8.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.44% to 3,467K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brookstone Capital Management holds 3,364K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,638K shares, representing a decrease of 8.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFTI by 5.95% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 33K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing a decrease of 33.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFTI by 32.08% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 16K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 26.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFTI by 60.83% over the last quarter.

Larson Financial Group holds 16K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFTI by 6.27% over the last quarter.

Prostatis Group holds 15K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFTI by 17.64% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.