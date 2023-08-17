Northern Lights Fund Trust IV - Anfield Diversified Alternatives ETF (DALT) Declares $0.00 Dividend

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV - Anfield Diversified Alternatives ETF said on August 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.00 per share ($0.05 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 17, 2023 will receive the payment on August 22, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.57%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.40%, the lowest has been 0.29%, and the highest has been 5.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.87 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 3.26 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northern Lights Fund Trust IV - Anfield Diversified Alternatives ETF. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 21.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DALT is 0.68%, an increase of 39.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.99% to 7,609K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First International Bank & Trust holds 3,834K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,692K shares, representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DALT by 1.52% over the last quarter.

Foundations Investment Advisors holds 3,224K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,586K shares, representing an increase of 19.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DALT by 17.38% over the last quarter.

Anfield Capital Management holds 182K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 198K shares, representing a decrease of 8.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DALT by 11.88% over the last quarter.

Atomi Financial Group holds 154K shares.

Provence Wealth Management Group holds 69K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing a decrease of 7.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DALT by 16.24% over the last quarter.

