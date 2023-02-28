Northern Irish police release four men detained in detective shooting case

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Northern Ireland police on Tuesday said they had released four out of six men arrested in relation to the attempted murder of senior detective John Caldwell following investigation.

The four men, ages 22, 38, 43 and 45, were released following questioning, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said in a statement, adding that the two other men arrested remain in custody.

Caldwell was shot multiple times last Wednesday by two gunmen in front of his young son as he was putting footballs in his car after finishing a coaching session with an under-15 soccer team.

In addition to the four men released, police detained a 71-year-old man and a 47-year-old man.

Detectives on the case have been granted more time to question the 47-year-old, the police department said in its statement, adding that a court in Belfast has granted an extension to the detention of the suspect until Thursday.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Akanksha Khushi; Editing by Leslie Adler)

