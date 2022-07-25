Northern Ireland's Trimble, Nobel Peace Prize winner, dies at 77

Contributor
Andy Bruce Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

Former Northern Irish first minister David Trimble, a pro-British leader who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998, has died aged 77, his family said on Monday.

Repeats with no change to text

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Former Northern Irish first minister David Trimble, a pro-British leader who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998, has died aged 77, his family said on Monday.

"It is with great sadness that the family of Lord Trimble announce that he passed away peacefully earlier today following a short illness," Trimble's family said in a statement published by his Ulster Unionist Party.

Trimble and John Hume, former leader of the Catholic Social Democratic and Labour Party, jointly received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998 for their roles in helping end more than 30 years of bloodshed.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Mark Porter)

((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com; +442075423484; Reuters Messaging: andy.bruce.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More