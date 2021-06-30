Northern Ireland High Court rejects challenge to Brexit Protocol

Adds details of judgement

BELFAST, June 30 (Reuters) - Northern Ireland's High Court on Wednesday rejected a challenge by the region's largest pro-British parties to part of Britain's divorce deal with the European Union, saying the Northern Ireland Protocol was consistent with British and EU law.

The court said Britain's EU withdrawal agreement, which effectively left Northern Ireland in the bloc's trading orbit, was legitimate as it was passed by the British Parliament and overrode parts of earlier acts, such as the 1800 Act of Union.

Judge Adrian Colton rejected a number of arguments based on both British and European Union law, saying none justified the judicial review of the protocol requested by the parties.

He dismissed both the main case brought by the leaders of the Democratic Unionist Party, the Ulster Unionist Party and the Traditional Unionist Voice and a parallel case brought by Pastor Clifford Peeples.

(Reporting by Amanda Ferguson and Conor Humphries; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((conor.humphries@thomsonreuters.com; +353 1 236 1915;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.