Northern Ireland elections won't be held early - minister

Contributors
Ian Graham Reuters
Conor Humphries Reuters
Published

Northern Ireland will hold elections to its devolved assembly on schedule on May 5 and the resignation last week of First Minister Paul Givan does not change that, the British minister for the region said on Tuesday.

BELFAST, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Northern Ireland will hold elections to its devolved assembly on schedule on May 5 and the resignation last week of First Minister Paul Givan does not change that, the British minister for the region said on Tuesday.

Givan's resignation, in protest at post-Brexit trade rules, had sparked calls by the region's two largest political parties for an earlier vote.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said new legislation passed in the British parliament meant the regional assembly could continue to function despite Givan's resignation.

"The assembly under the new rules can continue to function, it's right we allow MLAs [Members of the Legislative Assembly] time and space to pass legislation," Lewis said.

Opinion polls suggest Sinn Fein may pass the Democratic Unionist Party to become Northern Ireland's largest party for the first time.

(Reporting by Ian Graham and Conor Humphries; editing by William James)

((conor.humphries@thomsonreuters.com; +353 1 236 1915;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters