News & Insights

Northern Iraqi oil flows to Turkey still halted - sources

Credit: REUTERS/Umit Bektas

May 15, 2023 — 06:41 am EDT

Written by Julia Payne and Maha El Dahan for Reuters ->

May 15 (Reuters) - Flows of northern Iraqi crude oil to Turkey's Ceyhan port have not resumed following Baghdad's request to restart them last week, trading and shipping sources said.

Iraq's oil minister wanted flows to resume on Saturday at a rate of 500,000 barrels per day after they had been halted since March 25.

Operators at Ceyhan have not even received instructions to prepare for restart of flows, one of the sources familiar with the matter added.

(Reporting by Julia Payne in Brussels and Maha El Dahan in Dubai)

((julia.payne@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 1836;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.