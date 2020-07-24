US Markets

Northern Dynasty's controversial Alaska mine approved by Army Corps

Arunima Kumar Reuters
Canada's Northern Dynasty Mineral Ltd said on Friday its Alaskan copper and gold mining project, Pebble, won the approval from the Army Corps in a final environmental impact statement (EIS).

The Obama administration had tried to block the project due to concerns it could harm Alaska's salmon industry.

The final EIS published Friday said, "overall, impacts to fish and wildlife would not be expected to impact harvest levels."

The Pebble Mine would, if brought online, produce 70 million tons of gold, molybdenum and copper ore a year and create a pit 1,970 feet (600 meters) deep. A new road, pipeline and power plant would be built, according to the mine plan.



