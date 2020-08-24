US Markets
NAK

Northern Dynasty shares dive on reports of planned Alaska mine halt

Contributor
Jeff Lewis Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ERIN SCOTT

Shares of Canadian miner Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd plunged 47% on Monday after media reports said the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump plans to block its proposed Pebble Mine in Alaska, despite denials by the company over the weekend.

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Shares of Canadian miner Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd NDM.TO, NAK.N plunged 47% on Monday after media reports said the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump plans to block its proposed Pebble Mine in Alaska, despite denials by the company over the weekend.

The Trump administration in July proposed approving a permit for the copper-gold mine, boosting a project the administration of former President Barack Obama tried to halt on environmental grounds.

Bloomberg on Sunday cited a person familiar saying the Trump administration is planning to block the controversial project.

The Washington Post on Saturday cited sources saying the administration would pause the permit process on grounds the company must do more to show how it will reduce environmental harm caused by the project.

Politico first reported Trump was planning to block the proposed mine, which environmentalists argue would damage the surrounding salmon-rich habitat, and the people and wildlife that depend on it. Northern Dynasty denied that report.

The Vancouver-based miner referred questions on Monday to a company statement saying it had launched an advertising and outreach campaign targeting the Trump administration.

It said rejecting the Pebble Mine after extensive study by federal, state and local regulatory agencies would politicize the permitting process and slow the U.S. economic recovery.

(Reporting by Jeff Lewis; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((Jeff.Lewis@thomsonreuters.com; 1 647 200 7236))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NAK

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular