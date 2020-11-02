Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) closed at $0.88, marking a -0.32% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.42%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the mining company had lost 15.57% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.51% in that time.

NAK will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NAK should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.11% higher. NAK currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 125, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

