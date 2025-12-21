Northern Data (BIT:1NB) Price Target Increased by 14.24% to 36.85

The average one-year price target for Northern Data (BIT:1NB) has been revised to €36.85 / share. This is an increase of 14.24% from the prior estimate of €32.25 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €17.32 to a high of €51.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 205.03% from the latest reported closing price of €12.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northern Data. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 15.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1NB is 0.49%, an increase of 7.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.29% to 863K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DAPP - VanEck Vectors Digital Transformation ETF holds 253K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares , representing an increase of 18.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NB by 23.93% over the last quarter.

BITQ - Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF holds 148K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 222K shares , representing a decrease of 50.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NB by 54.67% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Funds V - BlackRock Strategic Income Opportunities Portfolio Investor A Shares holds 123K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 55K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares , representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NB by 17.80% over the last quarter.

BKCH - Global X Blockchain ETF holds 45K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares , representing a decrease of 14.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NB by 29.85% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.