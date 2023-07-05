News & Insights

Northern cities in China brace for another day of torrid heat

July 05, 2023 — 08:46 pm EDT

By 7 a.m. local time (2300 GMT) Beijing had already issued a red warning, the highest in a three-tier alert system. It is expected that the maximum temperature in most areas of the city will rise above 40 degrees Celsius, according to the state-backed Beijing Daily.

Orange warnings were splashed across central and eastern North China in areas located in the Inner Mongolia region, and Shaanxi and Shandong provinces.

Meanwhile, raging rain continues to grip the southwestern municipality of Chongqing. According to statistics, as of 11 p.m. local time (1500 GMT) on July 5, rainfall caused floods and geological disasters in 310 townships in 19 districts and counties, reported CCTV state media.

Severe floods have already killed 15 in Chongqing.

