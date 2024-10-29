Northern Bear Plc Grants Share Options to Key Staff

Northern Bear (GB:NTBR) has released an update.

Northern Bear Plc has granted options over 1,000,000 ordinary shares at an exercise price of 52.0p per share under an HMRC approved option scheme. The options, available to executive directors and other employees, are exercisable from 2027 to 2034. This move highlights Northern Bear’s commitment to rewarding its key personnel and aligning their interests with shareholders.

