Northern 3 VCT Updates on Total Voting Rights

Northern 3 VCT (GB:NTN) has released an update.
Northern 3 VCT PLC announces its total voting rights as 146,458,027 ordinary shares, reflecting its current capital structure. This figure is crucial for shareholders to determine their voting power and comply with financial regulations. Investors should note that all shares carry voting rights, with no shares held in treasury.
